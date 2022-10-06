UK 20-year gilt yields rise to highest since BoE's Sept. 28 intervention

People stand outside the Bank of England in the City of London financial in London, Britain, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British 20-year government bond yields rose on Thursday to their highest since the Bank of England announced on Sept. 28 that it would intervene in the gilt market, with long-dated gilts in particular underperforming against German debt.

Twenty-year gilt yields were up 12 basis points at 4.424% at 1030 GMT while the equivalent German bond was flat.

Two-year gilt yields rose 16 basis points on the day to 4.159%, their highest since Oct. 3.

All yields were well below the peaks at which the BoE intervened and have not risen as sharply as in the run-up to the intervention, when some investment funds told the BoE they were close to collapse.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Jason Neely

