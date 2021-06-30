Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

UK acts to protect steel industry from dumping

Britain's Trade Minister Liz Truss walks after the ceremony of State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in London, Britain, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it would introduce new regulations to help defend its steel industry after accepting a recommendation from its newly-established trade remedies authority to scrap some quotas on imports.

Trade minister Liz Truss said the government would accept the plan to scrap safeguards, which impose tariffs if imports exceed quotas, in nine out of 19 categories of steel, with the others being extended for three years.

However she said the government would also introduce a public notice to do more to protect the industry. "The public notice will set out the details of the temporary extension on a further five of the 19 steel products for one year," she said. "Imports outside the quotas will face a tariff of 25%.

Truss said the government only had the option of accepting or rejecting in full the recommendations.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Diane Craft

