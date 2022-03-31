UK adds three more firms to sanctions list, mirroring U.S. moves

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain added three firms to its Russia-related sanctions list on Thursday: Photon Pro LLP, Majory LLP, Djeco Group LP.

The companies, registered with a British address, would be subject to an asset freeze according to a finance ministry notice.

The three firms were also subject to U.S. sanctions. read more

Britain did not immediately provide a detailed reason explaining the decision. A U.S. Treasury press release said Majory LLP and Photon Pro LLP were "front companies" used to facilitate procurement of key equipment for the Russian government.

Reporting by William James; editing by James Davey

