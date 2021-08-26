Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK advisory cites 'high threat of terrorist attack' around Kabul airport

A screen grab shows people outside a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Office issued an advisory late on Thursday saying there was a "high threat of terrorist attack" around the Kabul airport.

"The security situation in Afghanistan remains extremely volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport", the advisory said.

Suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport with at least two explosions earlier on Thursday. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

