UK aims to eradicate modern slavery from health service supply chains
LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday it planned to legislate to ensure the National Health Service does not buy goods or services produced using any kind of slave labour.
"I want this to be a turning point in the UK’s mission to eradicate slavery and human trafficking in supply chains around the globe," British health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.
