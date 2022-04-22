UK aims to eradicate modern slavery from health service supply chains

British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid gives a statement on the Ockenden Report, at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 30, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday it planned to legislate to ensure the National Health Service does not buy goods or services produced using any kind of slave labour.

"I want this to be a turning point in the UK’s mission to eradicate slavery and human trafficking in supply chains around the globe," British health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.