UK aims to offer all adults COVID-19 booster shot by end of January

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he wants to offer all adults a COVID-19 booster shot by the end of January, because of concern about the spread of the Omicron variant.

"The target that we have set ourselves is to offer a booster to everyone eligible by the end of January," he said. "As with the first jabs, we will be working through people by age group."

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Andrew MacAskill, editing by David Milliken

