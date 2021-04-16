Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 17, 2018 General view of the Russia and Great Britain flags outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's ambassador to Moscow arrived at the Russian foreign ministry for talks on Friday after London summoned the Russian ambassador, the RIA news agency reported, amid a further deterioration in bilateral ties.

Britain's foreign ministry said on Thurday it had summoned Russia's envoy to express its concern about "malign behaviour" by Moscow and to show London's support for actions announced earlier in the day by U.S. President Joe Biden. read more

The British embassy told RIA the meeting at the foreign ministry had been planned in advance.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.