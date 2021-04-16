Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK ambassador arrives for talks at Russia's foreign ministry - RIA

Britain's ambassador to Moscow arrived at the Russian foreign ministry for talks on Friday after London summoned the Russian ambassador, the RIA news agency reported, amid a further deterioration in bilateral ties.

Britain's foreign ministry said on Thurday it had summoned Russia's envoy to express its concern about "malign behaviour" by Moscow and to show London's support for actions announced earlier in the day by U.S. President Joe Biden. read more

The British embassy told RIA the meeting at the foreign ministry had been planned in advance.

