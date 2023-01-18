UK ambulance workers set dates for four more strikes, union says















LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - More than 10,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, will stage four more days of strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions, the GMB union said on Wednesday.

The union's members in England and Wales plan to walkout on Feb. 6, Feb. 20, March 6 and March 20.

"GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done'," GMB's National Secretary Rachel Harrison said in a statement.

"Our message to the government is clear - talk pay now."

Key sectors in Britain have been hit with a series of strikes - including nurses, rail workers and teachers - which have crippled services as workers demand higher wages in the face of surging inflation and cost of living.

The latest announcements by ambulance workers coincides with strike dates announced by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which said its members in England and Wales would walk out for 12 hours each on Feb. 6 and 7 due to their ongoing pay dispute with the government.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing William James











