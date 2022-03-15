UK announces 350 new sanctions listings on Russia

Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front of Russian flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The British government said on Tuesday it had added 350 new listings under its Russia sanctions regime and nine new listings under its cyber sanctions regime.

Among those in the latest round of sanctions were Andrey Melnichenko, who owned major fertiliser producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK, Pyotr Aven, an oil investor who built a European business empire with an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion, and Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Michael Holden

