UK announces asset freeze on state-owned Russian Direct Investment Fund

Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia April 2, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday announced an asset freeze against Russian Direct Investment Fund, a financial entity functioning as a sovereign wealth fund and designed to attract capital into high-growth sectors.

Britain also said it would freeze the assets of the fund's Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev.

