Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK announces new exemptions to self-isolation rules for critical workers

1 minute read
1/2

Passengers walk at the Terminal 5 departures area at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday announced new exemptions to its rules on self-isolation for those exposed to COVID-19, saying that workers in critical roles could be allowed to continue working instead of quarantining for 10 days.

"We recognise there are some very specific circumstances where there would be a serious risk of harm to public welfare if people in critical roles are unable to go to their workplace - like air traffic controllers or train signallers," vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi told parliament.

"So people in those kinds of roles, who have received two vaccinations, plus two weeks beyond the second vaccine, will not need to self isolate for those critical tasks they will, however, have to continue to self isolate at all other times."

(This story has been refiled to add dropped letter in minister's name)

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 2:54 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE UK to warn EU it may deviate from Brexit deal on N.Ireland -sources

Britain will threaten this week to deviate from the Brexit deal unless the European Union shows more flexibility over Northern Ireland, one UK and three EU sources told Reuters, a move that could thrust the five-year Brexit divorce into tumult.

United KingdomEngland's 'freedom day' marred by soaring cases and isolation chaos
United KingdomUK PM Johnson has tested negative for COVID-19, has no symptoms
United KingdomUK announces new exemptions to self-isolation rules for critical workers
United Kingdom'Pingdemic': English businesses buckle under COVID isolation demands