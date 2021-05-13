Skip to main content

United KingdomUK anxious about Indian variant, PM Johnson says

Reuters
1 minute read

People line up outside a mobile vaccination centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bolton, Britain, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain is anxious about the spread of the novel coronavirus variant first detected in India and rules nothing out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"We are anxious about it - it has been spreading," Johnson said, adding that there would be meetings later on Thursday to discuss what to do.

"We're ruling nothing out," Johnson said.

"At the moment I can see nothing that dissuades me from thinking we'll be able to go ahead on Monday and June 21 everywhere," he added, referring to further steps to ease lockdown.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:04 AM UTCUK job ads climb, consumers spend more as COVID restrictions ease

Online job adverts are on the rise in Britain, pushed up by the reopening of pubs and restaurants and other hospitality firms, and consumers are spending more money on dining out and on travel plans, data published on Thursday showed.

United KingdomUK anxious about Indian variant, PM Johnson says
United KingdomBank of England sets June milestone for scrapping Libor in derivatives
United KingdomLondon is open: Michelin chef Smyth hails survival of toughest year
United KingdomBurberry, commodity stocks drag FTSE 100 to over 5-week low; inflation worries linger