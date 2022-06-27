UK appoints Andy Haldane as chair of 'levelling up' advice group

The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, listens from the audience at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London, London, Britain April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Monday it had made former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane chair of its Levelling Up Advisory Council, which offers advice on ways to reduce regional inequality.

"His vision and experience were crucial to putting missions at the heart of the Levelling Up White Paper and as chair I know he will continue to drive forward this vital work," levelling up minister Michael Gove said.

Haldane, 54, is currently the chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.