UK appoints Andy Haldane as chair of 'levelling up' advice group
LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Monday it had made former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane chair of its Levelling Up Advisory Council, which offers advice on ways to reduce regional inequality.
"His vision and experience were crucial to putting missions at the heart of the Levelling Up White Paper and as chair I know he will continue to drive forward this vital work," levelling up minister Michael Gove said.
Haldane, 54, is currently the chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts.
