UK appoints Marjorie Ngwenya to Prudential Regulation Committee

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it had appointed Marjorie Ngwenya to serve on the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Committee, which supervises the conduct of financial companies.

Ngwenya, a former president of the UK Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, will take over from Norval Bryson as an external member of the committee from Sept. 5, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken

