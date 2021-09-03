Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK appoints syndicate for first green gilt' sale

Skyscrapers in The City of London financial district are seen in London, Britain, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday appointed a syndicate of investment banks to sell its first green government bond in the week of Sept. 20.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JPMorgan will act jointly as bookrunners for the sale of the 2033 green gilt, the Debt Management Office said in a statement.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

