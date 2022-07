British Attorney General Suella Braverman walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

July 6 (Reuters) - The attorney general for England and Wales, Suella Braverman said on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign and she would run to replace him, ITV reported.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

