UK auto industry body says new car sales rise in May, but below pre-COVID level















June 5 (Reuters) - Britain's new car sales still below pre-pandemic level despite a rise it witnessed in May from a year earlier, according to the preliminary industry data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Monday.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.