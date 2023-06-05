UK auto industry body says new car sales rise in May, but below pre-COVID level

Imported cars are parked in a storage area at Sheerness port, Sheerness
Imported cars are parked in a storage area at Sheerness port, Sheerness, Britain, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

June 5 (Reuters) - Britain's new car sales still below pre-pandemic level despite a rise it witnessed in May from a year earlier, according to the preliminary industry data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Monday.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami

