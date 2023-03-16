UK bans TikTok on government devices

TikTok head office in United States
The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British minister Oliver Dowden said on Thursday the government would ban the use of TikTok on government devices, saying there was a risk about how sensitive data could be used on certain platforms.

"We're moving to a system where government devices will only be able to access third party apps that are on a pre-approved list," Dowden told lawmakers.

"We are also going to ban the use of TikTok on government devices. We will do so with immediate effect."

Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next