UK beer delivery drivers at GXO accept 12.5% pay deal, cancel strikes















LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A British workers union said on Tuesday that it had secured a 12.5% pay deal for 1,000 beer delivery drivers from logistics company GXO (GXO.N), cancelling strikes that were planned in the run-up to the soccer World Cup finals.

Unite said the workers had voted overwhelmingly in favour of accepting the one-year deal, which will see them receive pay rises of between 9.5% and 12.5%.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.