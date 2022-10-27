UK beer delivery drivers suspend strike after improved pay offer















LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - About 1,000 British beer delivery drivers have suspended plans to take strike action at the end of this month after receiving a better pay offer from logistics company GXO (GXO.N), the Unite union said on Thursday. read more

"Following a significantly improved pay offer from GXO the strike action planned for next week has been suspended as an act of good faith," Unite national officer for food, drink and agriculture Joe Clarke said.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.