UK to begin testing Merck's COVID-19 pill for hospitalised patients
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co's (MRK.N) antiviral pill will be evaluated in a large British trial as a possible treatment for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, amid the worldwide spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The pill, molnupiravir, has been approved by Britain for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19, but it is not known whether it would work in patients hospitalised with severe illness, and the trial, dubbed RECOVERY, will look into that, scientists said on Monday.
Reporting by Amna Karimi and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
