UK to begin testing Merck's COVID-19 pill for hospitalised patients

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters on October 26, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co's (MRK.N) antiviral pill will be evaluated in a large British trial as a possible treatment for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, amid the worldwide spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The pill, molnupiravir, has been approved by Britain for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19, but it is not known whether it would work in patients hospitalised with severe illness, and the trial, dubbed RECOVERY, will look into that, scientists said on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amna Karimi and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.