UK begins pursuit of improved trade deal with Israel

Britain's trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will begin seeking an improved trade deal with Israel this week when trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan travels to meet her Israeli counterpart Orna Barbivai.

Britain is looking to build new trade ties around the world having left the European Union, targeting fast-growing economies with wealthy middle classes, betting there will be demand for its premium exports and professional services.

"Unlike in the past, we can now work with friends and allies like Israel to strike deals that are truly tailored to our strengths in areas like digital trade, services and life sciences," Trevelyan said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

When it left the EU, Britain signed deals to keep existing trade arrangements in place but is now revisiting those in search of better terms, including the agreement with Israel.

Britain's Department for International Trade will also take the first step toward launching formal trade talks: an eight-week consultation seeking views from the public and business on the priorities for any deal.

Trevelyan is set to meet Barbivai and investors during a three day visit to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other areas.

In 2020 2.7 billion pounds ($3.64 billion) worth of British exports went into Israel, with an overall trade relationship valued at 4.8 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7415 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M in London; editing by William James and Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.