UK to block poor-performing companies from winning public work

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain will shake up its procurement rules to block contractors with a poor record and enable small and medium sized companies to win work instead, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.

With about 300 billion pounds ($398 billion) spent every year on public projects, the government said the new system would place an emphasis on companies that can create new jobs. It said its departure from the European Union would enable it to make the changes.

($1 = 0.7536 pounds)

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

