UK bond yields fall further after tax cut U-turn















LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Yields on British government bonds fell sharply on Monday led by shorter-dated debt after Prime Minister Liz Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng back-tracked on part of their controversial tax-cutting plan.

The yield on two-year gilts , which are sensitive to expectations about interest rates, was down about 25 basis points on the day at 1250 GMT after touching a session low of 4.006%.

But that was still about half a percentage point higher than the yield at the close of trading on Sept. 22, the day before Kwarteng announced his "mini-budget" which raised fears about inflation pressures and higher Bank of England interest rates.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken











