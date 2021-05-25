Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomUK borrowing shows first annual fall since start of pandemic

Reuters
2 minute read

British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen in a box at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

British public borrowing totalled 31.696 billion pounds ($44.93 billion) in April, the first month of the new financial year, down from 47.315 billion pounds a year earlier when the public finances first felt the full impact of the COVID pandemic, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected 30.9 billion pounds.

The fall in borrowing in April compared with a year earlier is the first annual decline in borrowing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but last month's borrowing is still huge by normal standards.

In the financial year to the end of March, Britain borrowed 300.3 billion pounds, equivalent to 14.3% of gross domestic product and the highest peacetime deficit on record, the Office for National Statistics said.

This represents an downward revision from last month's estimate of 2020/21 borrowing equivalent to 14.5% of GDP.

British government budget forecasters predicted in March that borrowing would fall to 10.3% of GDP this financial year.

Public sector net debt in April stood at 2.171 trillion pounds or 98.5% of GDP, the ONS said.

($1 = 0.7055 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · May 24, 2021 · 5:14 PM UTCUK's Raab says: difficult to believe Russia not involved in Belarus jet incident

Britain said on Monday it was difficult to believe that Russia was not involved, at least by acquiescence, in the jet incident in Belarusian airspace but that London had no clear evidence of Moscow's involvement yet.

United KingdomBritain probing AstraZeneca-Alexion deal over competition concerns
United KingdomEU says tensions with UK stem from Brexit, not N.Ireland protocol
United KingdomUK borrowing shows first annual fall since start of pandemic
United KingdomBritish fashion retailer Ted Baker in bank refinancing

British fashion retailer Ted Baker (TED.L) has refinanced by extending its revolving credit facility with its existing syndicate of lending banks, it said on Tuesday.