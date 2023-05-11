UK brings train operator TransPennine under temporary state control















LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Britain plans to bring rail operator TransPennine Express under temporary government control, the transport department said on Thursday, following months of significant disruption and regular cancellations of services across the network.

The government said it intends to return the FirstGroup (FGP.L)-owned company to the private sector.

Reporting by Muvija M Editing by William Schomberg











