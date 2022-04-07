1 minute read
UK business minister says energy strategy could reduce bills soon
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the government's new energy strategy should help to reduce consumer energy bills within the next few years, as the cost of renewable resources fall.
Asked how long it would take for the new strategy to have an impact, he said: "I think the impact could be very soon, and by soon, I mean three or four years. We've seen over the last 10 years the cost of offshore wind come down."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M; writing by Kate Holton, editing by Alistair Smout
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.