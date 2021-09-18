Skip to main content

UK business minister seeking to manage impact from gas price surge

Britain's Minister of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Department Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said protecting customers during a time of higher global gas prices was an absolute priority and he would meet industry bosses again on Sunday and Monday to work on the issue.

Kwarteng met energy bosses and the regulator on Saturday and said afterwards that he had been reassured that security of supply was not an issue and that people would still receive gas and electricity uninterrupted, even if a supplier failed.

"I will remain in constant contact with colleagues across government to manage the wider implications of the global gas price increase," he said on Twitter.

