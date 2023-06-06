UK businesses give vote of confidence to Confederation of British Industry reforms















LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Businesses that are members of the Confederation of British Industry, one of the country's main lobby groups, voted that they had confidence in reforms aimed at restoring the CBI's reputation after a series of sexual assault allegations.

In a statement the CBI said 93% of businesses which voted had backed the motion following an extraordinary general meeting in London on Tuesday. The CBI had asked its members to vote on whether internal reforms it had proposed "give you the confidence you need to support the CBI".

Government ministers have shunned the CBI and major businesses including NatWest and John Lewis have quit the body following reports in March of a rape at a CBI party in 2019 as well as other serious misconduct.

"After an incredibly tough period, I'm deeply grateful for the faith shown in us by our members," CBI Director General Rain Newton-Smith said.

"We've made real progress in implementing the top-to-bottom programme of change promised by the board and, while there remains work to do, today's result represents an important milestone on that journey," she added.

The vote of confidence from members give the CBI a path back to restore relations with the government and businesses which have suspended ties with the body, which was founded in 1965 and relies on membership fees for almost all its income.

However, it may face an uphill struggle. The CBI has said it will have to cut staff as a result of a loss of members, and on Monday the rival British Chambers of Commerce said it was launching a new business council with members including BP and Heathrow airport.

