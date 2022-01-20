Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
United Kingdom

UK businesses report biggest sales fall since April 2020 in Dec

1 minute read
1/2

A discount notice is seen in the window of a clothes shop in Hanley, Stoke on Trent, central England April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The net percentage of British businesses reporting a fall in sales last month was the highest since April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

A net 6% of businesses reported a drop in turnover to tax authorities in December, the ONS said.

But there were signs that the impact of a wave of cases of the Omicron variant was easing in January.

Restaurant bookings and a broader measure of consumer spending both rose moderately in the past week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters