UK businesses report biggest sales fall since April 2020 in Dec

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The net percentage of British businesses reporting a fall in sales last month was the highest since April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

A net 6% of businesses reported a drop in turnover to tax authorities in December, the ONS said.

But there were signs that the impact of a wave of cases of the Omicron variant was easing in January.

Restaurant bookings and a broader measure of consumer spending both rose moderately in the past week.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

