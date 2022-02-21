UK cabinet meeting to take place later on Monday, government source

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A cabinet meeting of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior ministers to sign off on the removal of all remaining COVID-19 restrictions has been delayed, a government source said on Monday.

The source said the cabinet meeting, which was due to take place in the morning, had been pushed back to later in the day because of a busy morning schedule.

The Sun newspaper's political editor said the meeting had been delayed because there were still some issues to be resolved between the Department of Health, the finance ministry and Johnson's Downing Street office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.