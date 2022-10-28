UK to call Northern Ireland election within 12 weeks - minister















BELFAST, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The British government has decided to call an election to Northern Ireland's regional assembly but has not yet decided when, the minister responsible for the region said on Friday.

Chris Heaton-Harris told journalists in Belfast that he had a legal duty to call an election within 12 weeks and would provide more details next week.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alistair Smout











