UK calls in finance heads and regulators to talk sanctions - BBC editor

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference to outline the government's new long-term coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic plan, at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and the Treasury have called in finance bosses and regulators to discuss how to ensure recently-announced sanctions on Russia are effective, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

It is likely that Johnson will announce some additional military support for Ukraine, said Kuenssberg, adding that it was not clear what those will be.

Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on five Russian banks, Gennady Timchenko and two other billionaires with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. read more

Reporting by William James; writing by Muvija M

