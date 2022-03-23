UK calls on YouTube to take down videos "doctored by the Russian state"

YouTube app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Ministry of Defence on Wednesday called on YouTube to remove videos from its online platform of a hoax call to defence minister Ben Wallace, which they said had been doctored by the Russian state.

"I am confident you would not wish to be a conduit for Russian propaganda or be in any way associated with the potential consequences of this type of media manipulation," a letter posted on Twitter by the department said.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

