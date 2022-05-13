UK can avoid recession if it continues to make investments, says PM Johnson -Daily Mail

Workers walk to work during the morning rush hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

May 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK can avoid recession if it continues to make investments in infrastructure, skills, and technology.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published on Friday, Johnson said the demand, opportunities and international investments coming into the country are "massive."

On the UK avoiding recession he added, "I'm not going to pretend that it's going to be plain sailing but the fundamentals are very, very strong."

(This story was refiled to add attribution in headline.)

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

