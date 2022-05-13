UK can avoid recession if it continues to make investments, says PM Johnson -Daily Mail
May 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK can avoid recession if it continues to make investments in infrastructure, skills, and technology.
In an interview with the Daily Mail published on Friday, Johnson said the demand, opportunities and international investments coming into the country are "massive."
On the UK avoiding recession he added, "I'm not going to pretend that it's going to be plain sailing but the fundamentals are very, very strong."
