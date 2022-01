UK can 'ride out' Omicron wave, Johnson says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination hub in the Guttman Centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, Britain January 3, 2022. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain could endure the omicron wave of the coronavirus without re-entering lockdown, but he added that the coming weeks would be challenging.

"We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country," Johnson said at a news conference.

"But the weeks ahead are going to be challenging, both here in the UK and across the world."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Kate Holton and William James, Writing by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.