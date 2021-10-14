Skip to main content

UK card spending edges up slightly in week to Oct. 7 - ONS

An employee is seen working behind a protective screen and a sign reading "Card payment only" in a Pret a Manger store that has reopened for delivery and takeaway in Wimbledon, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British consumer spending on credit and debit cards rose slightly in the week to Oct. 7 to 102% of its level in February 2020, before COVID-19 lockdowns, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

The ONS also said the volume of online job advertisements was unchanged from the previous week at 40% above its pre-pandemic level, with the highest gains seen for transport, logistics and warehouse jobs where adverts were 380% of their pre-pandemic level.

