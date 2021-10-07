Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK card spending recovers to 100% of pre-pandemic level

1 minute read

An employee is seen working behind a protective screen and a sign reading "Card payment only" in a Pret a Manger store that has reopened for delivery and takeaway in Wimbledon, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Spending on payment cards in Britain last week rose to 100% of its pre-pandemic level of February 2020, up from 95% a week earlier, data showed on Thursday.

Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics showed output-per-hour worked, a measure of productivity in the economy, inched up by 0.1% in the second quarter, leaving it 1.7% above its average level in 2019.

Economists say productivity data are likely to be distorted by the effects of the pandemic.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:10 AM UTC

Britain’s National Grid warns of tight electricity supplies this winter

Britain faces tight electricity supplies this winter on rising demand and capacity constraints, National Grid said in a report on Thursday, though a top official said he was confident it will keep the lights on.

United Kingdom
British industry calls for govt action on energy prices, supply
United Kingdom
Shell expects cash boost from soaring gas and power prices
United Kingdom
UK firms raise their inflation expectations - BoE survey
United Kingdom
UK card spending recovers to 100% of pre-pandemic level