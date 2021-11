A Union Jack themed Visa credit card is seen amongst British currency in this photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Spending on payment cards in Britain rose last to 105% of its pre-COVID pandemic level in February 2020, the highest reading since May, official data showed on Thursday.

Spending rose for all categories but especially for staple goods such as groceries, the figures showed.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

