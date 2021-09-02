United Kingdom
UK card spending slips to 93% of pre-COVID level - ONS
1 minute read
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British consumer spending on payment cards slipped to 93% of its pre-COVID level last week, compared with 94% a week earlier, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.
The ONS also said a net 22% of businesses reported a decrease in turnover in late August compared with normal for the time of year.
