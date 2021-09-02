Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK card spending slips to 93% of pre-COVID level - ONS

Shoppers cross the road in Oxford Street, in London, Britain August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British consumer spending on payment cards slipped to 93% of its pre-COVID level last week, compared with 94% a week earlier, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

The ONS also said a net 22% of businesses reported a decrease in turnover in late August compared with normal for the time of year.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

