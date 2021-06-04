Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK card spending steady at 95% of pre-pandemic level last week: ONS

1 minute read

A customer wearing a protective face mask and gloves pays by a card at the Staples Corner Megastore for Carphone Warehouse and Curry's PC World, as shops re-open following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brent Cross, London, Britain, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File photo

British spending on credit and debit cards held at 95% of its pre-pandemic level last week, unchanged from the previous week's reading, official data showed on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics also said online job adverts last week stood at 127% of their February 2020 level, up 8 percentage points from the previous week, based on figures from online jobs portal Adzuna.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:24 AM UTCUK's Sunak says world is watching as G7 debates tax reform

Britain said the world was relying on a gathering of some of the richest nations to agree reforms to outdated global tax rules, as finance ministers from the Group of Seven started a two-day meeting in London on Friday.

United KingdomUK approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for 12- to 15-year-olds
United KingdomUK car sales below 2019 level despite surge from lockdown slump
United KingdomUK construction surges at fastest rate since 2014 - PMI
United KingdomFacebook's marketplace in EU, UK antitrust crosshairs