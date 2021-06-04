UK card spending steady at 95% of pre-pandemic level last week: ONS

A customer wearing a protective face mask and gloves pays by a card at the Staples Corner Megastore for Carphone Warehouse and Curry's PC World, as shops re-open following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brent Cross, London, Britain, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File photo

British spending on credit and debit cards held at 95% of its pre-pandemic level last week, unchanged from the previous week's reading, official data showed on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics also said online job adverts last week stood at 127% of their February 2020 level, up 8 percentage points from the previous week, based on figures from online jobs portal Adzuna.

