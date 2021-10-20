Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK cases may hit 100,000 a day, no contingency measures for now, minister says

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during a press conference held in Downing Street, London, Britain, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's COVID-19 infection numbers could rise to 100,000 a day, but the government will not implement its so-called "plan B" contingency measures at this time, health minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday.

"We're looking closely at the data, and we won't be implementing our plan B of contingency measures at this point, but will be staying vigilant, preparing for all eventualities," he told a news conference.

