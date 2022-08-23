UK CBI industrial orders show first fall since April 2021
LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are results from the latest survey released on Tuesday by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) of trends in British manufacturing:
MONTHLY TRENDS SURVEY AUG JULY JUN MAY APR MAR FEB
Total order book -7 +8 +18 +26 +14 +26 +20
Export order book -12 -12 +1 +19 -9 +7 -7
Stocks of finished goods +2 -7 +2 -15 -3 -8 -14
Output expectations -2 +6 +20 +23 +17 +30 +31
Domestic price expectation +57 +48 +58 +75 +71 +80 +77
The balance is the difference between the percentage of manufacturers reporting an increase or above normal and those reporting a decrease or below normal.
Output and domestic price expectations are for the next three months.
((+44 20 7542 7748; uk.economics@reuters.com))
Keywords: BRITAIN ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING
