UK CBI industrial orders show first fall since April 2021

A worker adds a bag of carbon into a furnace full of scrap metal at the United Cast Bar Group's foundry in Chesterfield, Britain, April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are results from the latest survey released on Tuesday by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) of trends in British manufacturing:

MONTHLY TRENDS SURVEY AUG JULY JUN MAY APR MAR FEB

Total order book -7 +8 +18 +26 +14 +26 +20

Export order book -12 -12 +1 +19 -9 +7 -7

Stocks of finished goods +2 -7 +2 -15 -3 -8 -14

Output expectations -2 +6 +20 +23 +17 +30 +31

Domestic price expectation +57 +48 +58 +75 +71 +80 +77

The balance is the difference between the percentage of manufacturers reporting an increase or above normal and those reporting a decrease or below normal.

Output and domestic price expectations are for the next three months.

((+44 20 7542 7748; uk.economics@reuters.com))

Keywords: BRITAIN ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

