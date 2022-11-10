UK chancellor Hunt plans freeze in public spending for 3 years after 2025 - FT















Nov 10 (Reuters) - UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was examining freezing day-to-day public spending in real terms for three years after 2025 in the Autumn Statement next Thursday, saving about 27 billion pounds ($31.67 billion) a year by 2028, the Financial Times reported.

Hunt is drawing up plans to reduce the growth in public spending in those three years after to 2% or lower, the newspaper said on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 0.8526 pounds)

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru











