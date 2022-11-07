UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt to announce a tax raid on inheritance -Telegraph















Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is to announce a tax raid on inheritance as he attempts to balance the books in next week's autumn statement, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

The chancellor and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have agreed to freeze the threshold above which people must pay tax for another two years which means that more people will have to pay inheritance tax, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.