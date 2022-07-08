UK competition watchdog to examine road fuel market in depth

A woman fills up her car in front of a sign showing increased fuel prices at a filling station near Liverpool, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said it had concerns about the road fuel market, including the differences between petrol and diesel prices in rural and urban areas, as it launched an in-depth study on Friday.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the growing gap between the price of crude oil when it enters refineries, and the wholesale price when it leaves refineries as petrol or diesel also needed to be examined.

