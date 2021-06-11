Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK competition watchdog secures Google commitments on third-party cookies

The logo of Google is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had secured commitments from Google (GOOGL.O) about the tech giant's proposal to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the commitments were a result of action it launched against the U.S. company in January following concerns that its proposals could restrict competition in digital advertising. read more

