UK competition watchdog secures Google commitments on third-party cookies

Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had secured commitments from Google (GOOGL.O) about the tech giant's proposal to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the commitments were a result of action it launched against the U.S. company in January following concerns that its proposals could restrict competition in digital advertising. read more

