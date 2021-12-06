UK condemns jailing of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

Myanmar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during an event at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York City, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Bria Webb

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain said the jailing of Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions was another "appalling attempt" by the regime to stifle opposition. read more

"The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling attempt by Myanmar's military regime to stifle opposition and suppress freedom and democracy," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

"The United Kingdom calls on the regime to release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy. The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks further unrest."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

