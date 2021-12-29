UK condemns Russia's "chilling" closure of rights group Memorial

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends a news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office in London, Britain, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday she was deeply concerned by the liquidation of the Russian human rights group Memorial, saying its closure was another "chilling blow to freedom of expression in Russia".

Russia's Memorial Human Rights Centre was ordered to shut by a Moscow court on Wednesday, a day after its sister organisation - Russia's oldest human rights group - was forced to close. read more

"Deeply concerned by liquidation of Russian human rights group Memorial by Russian courts," Truss said on Twitter.

"Memorial has worked tirelessly for decades to ensure abuses of Soviet era are never forgotten. Its closure is another chilling blow to freedom of expression in Russia."

Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by William Schomberg

