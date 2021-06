UK condemns TV interview with detained Belarus journalist

Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, detained last month after his flight was forced to land in Minsk, speaks during questioning in an unknown location, in this still image taken from undated video footage. ONT TV Channel/Handout via REUTERS TV

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab on Friday condemned an interview given by detained journalist Roman Protasevich on Belarusian state television on Thursday, saying it was "clearly under duress".

"Mr Protasevich's disturbing interview last night was clearly under duress & in detention," Raab said on twitter.

"The persecution of those defending human rights and media freedom in Belarus must stop. Those involved in the filming, coercion and direction of the interview must be held accountable."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.